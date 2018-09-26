Awesome Parents Let Their Autistic Son Wear A T-Rex Costume In The Family Photos Becaue He Hates Having His Picture Taken

Odds are you know someone with autism. While there is a clinical definition and clearly defined symptoms for autism, each individual case is completely different.

In this story, we have a boy who doesn't like having his picture taken. For any parent, that has to be a little heartbreaking...on one hand you want to be able to have certain moments captured on film, on the other hand you want your child to be able to live their best life.

Meet the parents who came up with a brilliant compromise and let their son wear a T-Rex costume for the family photos.

This is perfect in so many ways! Yeah, we might be crying just a little bit.