Avengers: Infinity War Is On Track To Make $200M On Opening Weekend

Marvel is just raking in the cash! With each and every film, they're basically printing money.

Avengers: Infinity War doesn't open in theaters for another three weeks, however, the film is already on pace to smash Black Panther box office opening. Profit predictions are right around $200 million and counting for the film's opening weekend.

Back in March, Infinity War even broke the 24 hour Fandango record for early ticket sales. Not to mention, in a couple of different people polls, Infinity War is out-tredning Star Wars The Force Awakens.

Safe to say this Marvel movie is going to be huge!