How Much Does The Average Date In Texas Cost?

August 29, 2018
If you're looking for a cheap date, you might want to consider moving to South Dakota.

According to Match.com's annual survey, the average cost for a date which includes dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets will cost you around $102.32 in the United States. New York is by far the most expensive city for date night at $297.27. Coming in as the cheapest is South Dakota, where all you'll have to fork over for a date is $38.27.

So where does Texas fall in this list? Well, you'll spend about $110.99 for date night. Believe it or not, but that's considered on the low end for this study!

So if that's too rich for your wallet, you may need to move. Nebraska and North Dakota are some other viable options for the ole pocketbook.

 

