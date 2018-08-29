How Much Does The Average Date In Texas Cost?

If you're looking for a cheap date, you might want to consider moving to South Dakota.

According to Match.com's annual survey, the average cost for a date which includes dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets will cost you around $102.32 in the United States. New York is by far the most expensive city for date night at $297.27. Coming in as the cheapest is South Dakota, where all you'll have to fork over for a date is $38.27.

So where does Texas fall in this list? Well, you'll spend about $110.99 for date night. Believe it or not, but that's considered on the low end for this study!

Map I did for @YahooFinance about the average cost of a date in each state of the US. Time to move to South Dakota! https://t.co/MSbB2RzezS — David Foster (@DFosterGraphics) August 21, 2018

So if that's too rich for your wallet, you may need to move. Nebraska and North Dakota are some other viable options for the ole pocketbook.