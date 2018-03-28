That Awkward Moment When An Unattended Kid Decides To Crawl Under The Bathroom Stall At Chick-Fil-A

For parents, it never fails...there is always a kid lurking around the bathroom door while you do your business. Some days, they just stick their fingers under the door, other days, you forget to lock the door and they just walk on in.

It doesn't matter how hard you try to prepare yourself for that moment, it's always startling. So, just for a second, imagine it's a complete stranger's kid who decides to crawl under the bathroom stall at Chick-fil-a to say "hi."

Poor Drew here, got to experience that moment firsthand. While sitting upon the porcelain throne for a little quiet time, Drew was quickly interrupted by an unattended kiddo in the restroom. Rather than chat through the door, this little guy took it upon himself to crawl under the door for a chat. After a quick introduction, the kid got down to business. He needed someone to hold him up to the sink to wash his hands. Unfortunately, Drew was a bit indisposed.

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

And of course the kid couldn't leave the same way he came in!!!!!!!!