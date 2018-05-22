Baboon Escapes Cage At The San Antonio Airport

The San Antonio International Airport had some excitement on Monday after a monkey managed to escape from his crate in a baggage area.

Dawkins the monkey, originally from Chicago, was making his way to an animal sanctuary in San Antonio. However, he clearly had other plans. In the baggage area where animals are checked in and out, Dawkins managed to unlock his crate and escape, sending authorities on a wild goose chase.

Video of Baboon escapes from crate at San Antonio airport

Thankfully, the San Antonio Zoo was called in. Their crew was able to snag Dawkins safely with the help of a tranquilizer dart.