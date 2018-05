No, no, no, no, no, no no. NO!!!!!!!!

Apparently, haircuts by fire are a thing in Istanbul. Kadir Demirel, who runs the Kapsalon hair salon, has perfected the art of burning the customer's hair right off their head, with the help of a special flammable liquid and a lighter.

Video of Maverick Barber Cuts Hair Using Fire

Ok, who in their right mind would actually pay someone to set their hair on fire? Do you have to sign some sort of waiver before your haircut?