Neighborhood Halloween House Has An Army Of Skeletons In Their Front Yard

September 18, 2018
(Photo by Nalidsa Sukprasert/Dreamstime.com)

Finally!!! The Halloween decorations are out! At least in one competitive neighborhood.

Every year, there's always that one house in the neighborhood who goes the extra mile. The one who slaughters all the other houses. The house that oozes Halloween! While it may still be September, we think we've already found the Halloween house winner!

Make sure watch this one all the way to the end. There's an entire army of skeletons in the yard!

The battle begins...

Thanks to Imgur user spasticninjamonkey for sharing this Halloween wonderment with the world!

