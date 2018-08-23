Big Bang Theory Will End After Season 12

Besides Law and Order, it's inevitable that all your favorite TV shows have an expiration date. For the Big Bang Theory, the show is coming to an end in May of 2019 at the end of their 12th season.

Rumor has it the show is ending because Jim Parsons, better known as Dr. Shledon Cooper, is ready to go. However, Parsons has neither comfirmed or denied that statement.

The show made their feelings known on the matter via Twitter...

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring #TheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close.” -Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons..." pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

Now, what are we going to watch once Big Bang is gone? Oh yeah, reruns!