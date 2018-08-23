Big Bang Theory Will End After Season 12

August 23, 2018
big_bang_cast

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Besides Law and Order, it's inevitable that all your favorite TV shows have an expiration date. For the Big Bang Theory, the show is coming to an end in May of 2019 at the end of their 12th season.

Rumor has it the show is ending because Jim Parsons, better known as Dr. Shledon Cooper, is ready to go. However, Parsons has neither comfirmed or denied that statement.

The show made their feelings known on the matter via Twitter...

Now, what are we going to watch once Big Bang is gone? Oh yeah, reruns!

