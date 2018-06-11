The Biggest Heroes At Dirk Nowitzki's Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Were 3 Santa Fe Survivors

dirk_nowitzki

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Baseball game gets better and better each and every year. It's not just a bunch of celebs getting together to play baseball. It's for a good cause, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation which provides education, health, and well being for children.

While the night was loaded with a lot of our favorite sports heroes, the true heroes were Rome Shubert, Trenton Beazley, and Noah Silva, three of the survivors of the Santa Fe high school shooting. Mark Cuban himself flew the students in for the event. While they all took the field for the first pitch, Rome Shubert, who was shot in the back of the neck did the honors.

As you can imagine, the crowd was 100% here for these students. In fact, Trenton Beazley said there were...

"Probably heard more cheers for us than some of the celebrities and that means a lot."

Awesome! Way to support DFW!

