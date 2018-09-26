Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison

The man who once played dad to millions across America, who we once revered as Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable on the Cosby Show is going to jail.

On Tuesday, Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault. While Cosby legal team plans to appeal, he was denied bail and the judge ordered him to jail immediately. At the time of sentencing, Judge Steven T. O’Neill said...

“It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come. The time has come...Fallen angels suffer most."

Cosby was then escorted out of court in handcuffs.