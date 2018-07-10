Billy Dee Williams Is Back As Lando Calrissian For Star Wars: Episode IX

Yes! Yes! Yes! It's the return we've been waiting for! Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian for Star Wars: Episode IX.

The latest installment of Star Wars is set to begin production sometime this summer. And in the last couple of days, Billy Dee Williams quietly pulled out of a sci-fi convention due to a conflict with his movie schedule. Coincidence? We think not.

The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that Billy Dee Williams will in fact be a part of Star Wars IX. However, there is no mention of his name on IMDB.

Star Wars: Episode IX is set to hit theaters sometime in December of 2019.

