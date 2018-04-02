Blac Chyna Uses A Stroller As A Weapon At Six Flags

Rob Kardashian is looking more and more like a stable parent ever single day.

Blac Chyna is back in the news today, this time for wielding around a baby stroller as a weapon at Six Flags Magic Mountain. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna got into a fight with other park guests. It's unclear what she was so upset about, however, in a moment of insanity, she grabbed Dream's pink stoller and tried to hit people with it.

Of course, onlookers caught the drama on tape.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight ---- pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Thankfully, Dream was not in the stroller at the time. However, still a concerning moment that unfolded in front of a child.