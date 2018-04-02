blac_chyna

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Blac Chyna Uses A Stroller As A Weapon At Six Flags

April 2, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Rob Kardashian is looking more and more like a stable parent ever single day.

Blac Chyna is back in the news today, this time for wielding around a baby stroller as a weapon at Six Flags Magic Mountain. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna got into a fight with other park guests. It's unclear what she was so upset about, however, in a moment of insanity, she grabbed Dream's pink stoller and tried to hit people with it. 

Of course, onlookers caught the drama on tape.

Thankfully, Dream was not in the stroller at the time. However, still a concerning moment that unfolded in front of a child.

