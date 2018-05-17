Blake Lively Had A Deadpool Manicure For The Premiere

Blake Lively really, really loves Deadpool. Or her husband Ryan Reynolds?

Earlier this week, the cast of Deadpool 2 walked the red carpet, along with their family and friends for the premiere in Los Angeles. As usual, Blake Lively looked amazing, right down to the smallest details...like her fingernails.

That's right, Blake had Deadpool on her fingers, one of which included his face inside a heart. She also had a blinged out "X" on her index finger in honor of Deadpool's X-Force team.

Now, it's no secret that Ryan Reynolds LOVES Deadpool. In fact, it seems to be seeping over into his real life. Blake even admitted that she can't even tell the difference anymore, saying...

"Can you tell I’m proud of my Deadpool? I mean my husband. I mean Deadpool. Honestly I can’t tell the [email protected]*#%ng difference..."