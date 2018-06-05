Blue Bell Has A New Summer Flavor...Southern Blackberry Cobbler

June 5, 2018
Good news! You no longer have to slave over a hot stove for cobbler!

The fine folks at Blue Bell are back with a new summer flavor. They've combined their own delicious ice cream with the cobbler itself for one delicious and easy frozen treat to beat the summer heat. It's presumabley their regular vanilla Blue Bell ice cream, paired with a blackberry sauce, complete with flaky bits of pie crusts.

Seriously, doesn't southern blackberry cobbler ice cream sound amazing?

By the way, it's already on store shelves!

