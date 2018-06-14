A Breakdown Of HGTV's Fixer Upper: Joanna Uses Shiplap 39% Of The Time

It's no secret, we LOVE Chip and Joanna Gaines. While their HGTV series Fixer Upper ended a few months ago, we still can't get enough shiplap!

Now for those of us who want to know all the details about the show, Homes.com did a fascinating breakdown of the series...everything from the average cost of the homes featured to the average costs of the renovation to how many times Clint Harper builds a table! They took every episode from every season, made graphs and charts to break it down for the fans.

Here are some of the highlights...

Joanna will use shiplap 39% or the time.

Clint Harper will build a custom table 37% of the time.

Chip and Jo will call the homeowner with a problem 50% of the time.

The Gaines children will visit the house 65% of the time. And 40% of those times will include food!

If you're looking for Magnolia Homes to come and fix up your house, there's good news! On average the Gaines' will immediately add about $26,000 in value to your house. Cool!