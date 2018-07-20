Aaron Paul Took His Baby Girl To Comic Con Dressed Up In The Breaking Bad Hazmat Suit
OMG! Who knew a meth cooking baby could be sooooooo stinkin' cute!?!?!?!?!
On Thursday, Aaron Paul along with the rest of his Breaking Bad crew celebrated their 10th Anniversary at Comic Con. Like most years the cast did a panel discussion together. However, this year's panel was different. It got cuter!
Jesse Pinkman aka Aaron Paul brought his adorable daughter Story to work...dressed in the famous yellow hazmat suit and goggles that he and Bryan Cranston wore during the series.
#AaronPaul’s dressed his daughter as a tiny version of his #BreakingBad character at #ComicCon—and it might be the cutest thing you'll see all day. -- |--: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on
Come on! That is cuteness overload! And to add to it, he held her up all Lion King-esque.
During #BreakingBad’s 10th anniversary reunion at #sdcc, @aaronpaul_8 brought out his baby ---- #mindtheonesie #SanDiegoComicCon pic.twitter.com/3BpuBs9mf6— Cecily Trowbridge (@wellhellocecily) July 19, 2018
We LOVE it!