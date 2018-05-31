Brigitte Nielsen Is Pregnant With Baby #5 At Age 54

We all remember Brigitte Nielsen from Rocky right? She was married to Sylvester Stallone for a hot minute. She had a weird, drunken romance with Flavor Flav after they met on The Surreal Life, which ultimately ended with stent on Celebrity Rehab.

While Nielsen's life has been a bit rocky (no pun intended) at times, she's managed to turn things around. In fact, the 54-year-old actress is currently very pregnant with baby #5!!! Nielsen made the announcement via Instagram a couple of days ago, saying "family getting larger".

And it looks like she's due any day now!

She looks amazing! AND how did she keep this baby such a secret?!?!?!?!