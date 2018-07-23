This Dog Is Definitely Singing Britney Spears' "Toxic"

July 23, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
britney_spears

(Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Oh no! Britney Spears has some vocal competition. And oddly enough, he's younger and a lot cuter!

Ladies and gents, meet Riley...the dog who sounds like Britney Spears! Ok, he doesn't exactly sound like Brit, but he is definitely singing "Toxic." Trust us, you will know it's "Toxic" immediately.

And just in case you don't remember Britney's greatest song, here you go!

Seriously, they should do a duet. Now that'd be a great Vegas show!

Tags: 
toxic
sing
Dog
Britney Spears
riley