This Dog Is Definitely Singing Britney Spears' "Toxic"

Oh no! Britney Spears has some vocal competition. And oddly enough, he's younger and a lot cuter!

Ladies and gents, meet Riley...the dog who sounds like Britney Spears! Ok, he doesn't exactly sound like Brit, but he is definitely singing "Toxic." Trust us, you will know it's "Toxic" immediately.

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

And just in case you don't remember Britney's greatest song, here you go!

Video of Britney Spears - Toxic (Official Video)

Seriously, they should do a duet. Now that'd be a great Vegas show!