Good Dad Bruce Willis Wears Matching Mickey Mouse T-Shirts With his Daughters At Disneyland

How cute!!!

Bruce Willis clearly has a soft spot for his daughters and Mickey Mouse. The actor took a day trip with all five of his daughters to Disneyland, where they wore matching Mickey t-shirts! Of course each shirt had their name on the front too. For Bruce, it was "BeeDub".

The only one who wasn't matching was Bruce's wife, Emma. She opted for a Minecraft version of Mickey.