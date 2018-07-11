Good Dad Bruce Willis Wears Matching Mickey Mouse T-Shirts With his Daughters At Disneyland

July 11, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
bruce_willis

(Photo by Joe Russo/imageSPACE)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

How cute!!!

Bruce Willis clearly has a soft spot for his daughters and Mickey Mouse. The actor took a day trip with all five of his daughters to Disneyland, where they wore matching Mickey t-shirts! Of course each shirt had their name on the front too. For Bruce, it was "BeeDub".

The only one who wasn't matching was Bruce's wife, Emma. She opted for a Minecraft version of Mickey.

Tags: 
Bruce Willis
daughters
disneyland
matching
t-shirts
Mickey Mouse