Burglar Fails To Conceal Identity Wearing Clear Water Bottle Bag As Mask

It didn't take the police long to find their man.

Security cameras captured 22-year-old Kenny Hammond walking through a GameStop store after hours, and unfortunately for him, he didn't take too long choosing a clever disguise. Hammond was captured in the store wearing a plastic water bottle bag on his head. A clear plastic water bottle bag. A clear plastic wattle bottle bag with a huge hole in it. The police found him pretty easily.

Now known as the "Water Package Caper," Hammond had two felony warrants out for his arrest for burglary and criminal damage to property in the second-degree. And it isn't known if he actually stole anything.

Via ABC Action News