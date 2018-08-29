Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Shares An Adorable Pic Of His Daughter With Great Grandpa Kirk Douglas
It doesn't get any cuter than this!
Cameron Douglas is the son of actor Michael Douglas. Michael Douglas, of course, is the son of the legendary actor Kirk Douglas. Which that would make Kirk Douglas the 101-year-old great grandfather to Cameron's baby girl.
Ok, now that you know their family tree...check out this precious moment between great grandpa and great granddaughter.
We are mush!