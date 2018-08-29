Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Shares An Adorable Pic Of His Daughter With Great Grandpa Kirk Douglas

August 29, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Kirk_Douglas

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

It doesn't get any cuter than this!

Cameron Douglas is the son of actor Michael Douglas. Michael Douglas, of course, is the son of the legendary actor Kirk Douglas. Which that would make Kirk Douglas the 101-year-old great grandfather to Cameron's baby girl.

Ok, now that you know their family tree...check out this precious moment between great grandpa and great granddaughter.

LOVE

A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on

We are mush!

Tags: 
cameron douglas
Daughter
baby
Girl
michael douglas
kirk douglas
great grandfather
great granddaughter