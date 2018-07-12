Cardi B. Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus

After spending a day denying rumors that she was in labor, rapper Cardi B. gives birth to a baby girl!

Welcome to the world Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born sometime on Tuesday. And to celebrate the birth of her baby girl, Cardi B. posted several semi-nude maternity pics. Oddly enough, they look really similar to Beyonce's maternity pics.

Cardi B. seems to be enjoying motherhood thus far, telling her daughter via Instagram that there's "no better feeling." Of course, dad seems to pretty excited too, sharing her name, along with her birthdate, and a Cardi B. maternity pic.

Congrats to the happy parents!