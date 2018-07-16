The Carrollton Police Department Releases Their Blooper Reel Set To The Muppets' "Mahna Mahna"

While the rest of the world has been obsessing over the police department lip sync challenge...the Carrollton Police Department opted to take things in a different direction with the blooper reel!

Yes, these are real life police officer moments caught on tape, whether it be with a dash cam or the lobby camera. There's falling, there's tripping, there's a bug freak out, and even walking into a glass wall! AND just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the Carrollton PD set the whole thing to the Muppets' "Mahna Mahna."

Hahahahaha! Of course they're all heroes, but it's nice to know they're still a little human.