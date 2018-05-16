CBS Responds To Former NCIS Actress Pauley Perrette's Tweets About “Multiple Physical Assaults” On Set

Just a week after Pauley Perrette left her 15 year stent as Abby on NCIS, it would appear as though the gloves have come off. According to Perrette's Twitter account, the actress alludes to years of "multiple physical assaults".

While it's uncertain what exactly happened on set, Perrette opted to keep quiet about the situation, at least until after she exited the show.

CBS has responded to Perrette's accusations saying...

"Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Of course Perrette responded to CBS with another tweet, thanking the company for having her back.

