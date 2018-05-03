celine_dion

Celine Dion's Voice Makes Everything Better, Even The Deadpool 2 Trailer

May 3, 2018
Or is it the other way around? Does Deadpool make Celine Dion's new music video better?

Celine Dion, the greatest singer in the world, has a new song out. It's called Ashes. AND it's featured in the Deadpool sequel.

Now, Ryan Reynolds dropped a sneak peak clip of the music video, intercut with scenes from Deadpool 2. We fans all just assumed this was something he put together on his own.

Showtime, Mama! #deadpool2 ---- @celinedion

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

However, this is actually the real Celine Dion music video!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

