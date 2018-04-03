Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Are Calling It Quits

Love is dead, in Hollywood anyway. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially separating. The couple made the announcement late Monday night via Instagram with a join statement...

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Perhaps the hardest breakup is the breakup where there is still love from both parties. However, it does seem like maybe there's a chance these two could get back together. Maybe this is just a career break. Of course Channing and Jenna are both determined to be dedicated parents to their daughter Everly.