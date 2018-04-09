Check Out This Beautiful Timelapse Of Friday Night's Storms In Collin County

Collin County got hit with some pretty severe storms on Friday night. In fact, resident saw a little bit of everything...rain, hail, and a few swirling clouds.

As you can imagine most people took cover after the tornado sirens went off. And then there are those crazy people like James Langford who went out storm chasing! Ok, so he wasn't actually chasing it down, but rather set up camp in a beautiful field of bluebonnets near Allen and let the supercell come to him. After the first round of storms, Langford then ventured out into a couple of different areas to capture more footage as the second round of storms blew in.

Needless to say, what he caught on camera is just plain beautiful.

Wow.