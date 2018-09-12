Fall In Texas...Basically Summer With Pumpkins

September 12, 2018

We are t-minus 10 days til fall y'all! Which in Texas, means nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Even though we've been getting some cooler weather here and there, you know how September ends. It's going to get hot again. And it'll be hot in October. Most of November will be warm too. So let's celebrate fall in Texas with some hilarious memes!

Fall in Texas

#texasweather #texasweatheriscrazy #endlesssummer #fallintexas #september #pumpkins #margaritas

A post shared by Diane -- (@diane_v12) on

Whyyyyy!!??? #artistsoninstagram #art #texmex #arte #texas #twinmom #autismmom #centraltexas #hillcountry #texasart #texasartist #idowhatiwant #sjogrenssyndrome #sjogrens #fallintexas #halloween #pumpkin

A post shared by Faith (@faithreyart) on

At least I won’t have to buy Ezra bulky winter clothes?! -- #autumn #fallintexas #lmao #texasmemes

A post shared by olivia shobey (@crunchypicklemama) on

Yep, that sums up fall in Texas.

