Love Tile Mosaics? This House Is For You!

You know what would look great with this tile? MORE TILE!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tile on the walls, tiles on the cabinets, tile on the ceiling, let's just put tile everywhere! Said no one ever!

Meet the crazy mosaic house for sale in Houston. It's only $179,900, however you'll need to buy a jackhammer because it's covered in tile! Even the stairs are tile! And there is no backyard. Why? Because it's been tiled over.

A mosaic masterpiece of a house for sale in Houston is attracting a lot of attention - KPRC Click2Houston https://t.co/UUKvEyY2sk — Houston Texas (@HoustontexasT) September 5, 2018

Shockingly, not every room has been tiled over. But don't worry, to offset that the other rooms have been painted in crazy neon colors. You can see more pics HERE.

That poor realtor.