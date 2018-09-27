Fox Just Dropped The First Trailer For X-Men: Dark Phoenix

September 27, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
sophie_turner

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Fox has one more Marvel movie in the pipeline before it turns over all the properties to the people at Disney. Yes, it's another X-Men movie.

Ladies and gents, we have the first trailer for Dark Phoenix. This story tells the story about how Jean Grey became a host for a space creature called The Phoenix. As always, things do not go well for the people of Earth. Jean goes to a dark place, becoming the Dark Phoenix.  

Enjoy!

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Valentine's Day, 2019!

Tags: 
x-men
dark phoenix
trailer
marvel
Fox
jean grey