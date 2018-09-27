Fox Just Dropped The First Trailer For X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Fox has one more Marvel movie in the pipeline before it turns over all the properties to the people at Disney. Yes, it's another X-Men movie.

Ladies and gents, we have the first trailer for Dark Phoenix. This story tells the story about how Jean Grey became a host for a space creature called The Phoenix. As always, things do not go well for the people of Earth. Jean goes to a dark place, becoming the Dark Phoenix.

Enjoy!

Video of Dark Phoenix | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Valentine's Day, 2019!