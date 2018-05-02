Check Out The Latest Trailer For Ant-Man & The Wasp

You may have noticed that Ant-Man was a no show for The Avengers: Infinity War. Why? Well, he was busy making a sequel with the Wasp.

Ant-man is back! And with a bada$$ sidekick! Strike that, PARTNER! Not to mention, he's bigger than ever! We first saw the bigger version of Ant-Man in Captain America: Civil War. If you thought he was big then, just wait til you see him in the trailer! We're talking 65 feet tall!

Of course most of the cast is back for the sequel, including some new faces...Lawrence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer, although we don't get to see her in the trailer.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Ant-Man and The Wasp - Official Trailer

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6th!