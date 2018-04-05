Check Out The Medal Of Honor Motorcade From DFW Airport To Gainesville

If you haven't seen video from Wednesday's annual Medal of Honor Motorcade, you need to.

Every year the city of Gainesville honors recipients of America's highest military honor, beginning with a massive caravan from DFW Airport up I-35 - a caravan that's been known to stretch almost 10 miles in length.

This year Gainesville will spend the next few days honoring 21 Medal of Honor recipients, and Wednesday's motorcade also set a record: as far as anyone can tell, the ride was the largest mission ever for the Patriot Guard Riders - as more than 500 motorcyclists also took part.

Video of CBS 11 - Medal of Honor recipients motorcade from DFW Airport to Gainesville, Texas

