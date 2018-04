This year, we’re getting a new Star Wars film early.

Normally, they’ve been releasing the films during Christmas, but the latest film in the backstory of Star Wars comes out in May. The film is called SOLO: A Star Wars Story. It tells the story of how Han Solo became the rogue, best friends with Chewbacca, and the owner of the Millennium Falcon. The latest trailer for Solo came out this weekend.

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

Do NOT make a Wookiee angry.