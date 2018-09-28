Take A Drive Through Downtown Dallas In 1970

Dallas has a changed a lot over the years. It seems like a new apartment building goes up every week. So...let's take it back to a simpler time in life, 1970.

Let's take a ride through Downtown Dallas on what looks like the top of an ambulance or squad car. This rare footage was shot by the Dallas Theater Center, using a 35MM camera strapped to the hood of a car. It's hard to believe that there were once four theaters downtown, the Majestic, the Capri, the Tower, and the Palace. The Majestic is the only one still standing.

Video of DTC Downtown Dallas

Trippy! The city looks so much smaller.