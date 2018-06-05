Check Out The Trailer For Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet

June 5, 2018
Wreck-It Ralph is back for a sequel. However, Venellope voiced by Sarah Silverman steals the show in this first trailer.

Ok Disney princess fans, you're in for a bit of a rude awakening. Meaning, in less than 30 seconds, Wreck-It Ralph manages to destroy every Disney princess movie with the exception of Frozen...NO we don't need a big burly man to save us! And maybe someone should have called the police of the Beast.

However, seeing Cinderella break her glass slipper like she's going to cut somebody is pretty hilarious.

