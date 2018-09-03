Chick-Fil-A Giving Away Free Nuggets All September Long!

September 3, 2018
Chick-Fil-A fans pay attention because Christmas has come early!

All through the month of September, Chick-fil-A will be giving away free chicken nuggets across all 2,300-plus restaurants across the country.  

To get the free nugs, all you need to do is create a Chick-fil-A account on the chain's mobile app.  Once you sign in, you will receive a complimentary eight-piece nugget, either pressure-cooked or grilled.  Chick-fil-A One senior lead Kaitlyn White said in a release, "We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us."

Via Fox News

 

