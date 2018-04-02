space_satellite_spacestation

Chinese Space Station Crashes Somewhere Over The South Pacific

April 2, 2018
You're worries are over. The Chinese Space Station has crashed somewhere over the South Pacific.

For weeks, Tiangong-1 also known as the "Heavenly Palace" has been looming in the skies. Originally, it was thought that this 8.5 ton station (approximately the size of a school bus) would crash somewhere in North America. However, we just learned that it missed us altogether.

Tiangong-1 started it's descent towards Earth around 8:15AM Bejing time. Thankfully, most of the space station burned up upon reentry, landing somewhere in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

Whew! That was a close one.

