Chinese Space Station Crashes Somewhere Over The South Pacific

You're worries are over. The Chinese Space Station has crashed somewhere over the South Pacific.

For weeks, Tiangong-1 also known as the "Heavenly Palace" has been looming in the skies. Originally, it was thought that this 8.5 ton station (approximately the size of a school bus) would crash somewhere in North America. However, we just learned that it missed us altogether.

Tiangong-1 started it's descent towards Earth around 8:15AM Bejing time. Thankfully, most of the space station burned up upon reentry, landing somewhere in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

After frenzied speculation about where and when its demise would occur, China’s first space station disintegrated in the skies over the Pacific ocean https://t.co/qn9pisNydL — National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 2, 2018

Whew! That was a close one.