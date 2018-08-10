Chip Gaines Shares Adorable Pic Napping With Baby Crew

August 10, 2018
Fixer Upper may be over, but we still can't get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Not to mention, baby Crew is taking his new found celebrity status in stride.

They always say a baby changes everything. And that appears to be true for Chip and Jo. After watching their family for the last five years on television, we feel like we know them. On any given day, we just know Chip is demolishing something in Waco. After all, Demo Day is his favorite day! Right? 

Based on this pic, it looks like napping with Crew might be his new favorite thing.

#thegoodoldays

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

OMG! Crew looks so comfy and cozy all snuggled up next to dad. 

