Chip & Joanna Gaines Pay $40K EPA Fine For Violating Lead Paint Rules On Fixer Upper

Well, there's good news and bad news when it comes to our favorite Fixer Upper couple.

The bad news?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Chip and Joanna violated the rules when it comes to lead paint found in older houses. In fact, the EPA reviewed numerous episodes of the HGTV hit series Fixer Upper and discovered that the Gaines' "did not depict the lead-safe work practices normally required" on 33 homes. Basically what this means is that they failed to cover vents and floors with plastic to catch all the old paint chips. Long story short, the Gaines' had to cough up $40,000 in fines.

Now, there is good news.

Chip and Jo not only paid the fine, but seem to have gone above and beyond to make things right. In addition to paying the $40K to the EPA, they also devoted an episode of Fixer Upper (from March) to showing how lead paint should be properly handled, as well as spent another $160,000 of their own money on a lead-paint abatement program for homes and child-occupied facilities in Waco.

According to a spokesperson for Magnolia Farms...

"The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging that Magnolia Homes did not comply with all of the requirements of the RRP (Renovation, Repair and Painting) Rule. Shortly after being first contacted by the EPA three years ago, Magnolia Homes took immediate steps to bring its activities into compliance with [the Toxic Substances Control Act]...Additionally, to take its commitment a step further, Magnolia Homes made the decision to implement a compliance management program in which it adopted an enhanced renovation record-keeping checklist for use by Magnolia Homes staff and subcontractors...We continue to be proactive with our efforts to ensure total compliance moving forward, and remain committed to raising awareness in our community and our industry."