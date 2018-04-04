Chip & Joanna Gaines Say Goodbye To Fixer Upper

Tuesday night marked the final episode of Fixer Upper on HGTV. While we're sure the show will be in reruns forever, we will certainly miss new episodes with Chip and Jo. Let's all just take a moment of silence for the lack of shiplap that will be in our lives from here on out.

As sad as we are about the end of the series, Chip and Jo aren't exactly slowing down anytime soon. They've been fixing up houses fro years and will continue to do so. They're even building 20 new houses in Waco. They just opened their breakfast restaurant, Magnolia Table. Joanna just put out a cookbook and is currently working on a design book. Not to mention they have a baby boy on the way! You can read all about the Gaines' new adventures HERE, in Joanna's blog.

As for saying goodbye to Fixer Upper, Joanna says...

"Today is really bittersweet for us. Fixer Upper is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. We’ve said it many times, but it’s worth saying again—thank you to everyone who has walked beside us on this journey. Whether you watched every single show since season one or you are just now tuning in, you all have been a part of this and Chip and I will always be grateful for your support. We’re not saying goodbye! I’d love for you to follow along with us on our newsletter, on social media or right here on my blog for future updates. We’re so excited for all that’s still to come!"

Meanwhile, Chip posted a few throwback pics to the early days as well as one with all their kiddos enjoying a little Demo Day!

Well, it's been a fun ride. Thanks to Chip and Joanna for sharing their lives with us for the last 5 seasons. TV won't be the same.