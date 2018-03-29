Chris Evans Is Getting Trolled For His Mustache, Nicknamed Captain 'Murica

Notice anything different about Captain America's face lately? "Cap" aka Chris Evans recently ditched a face full of scruff for a mustache. And it's not for a new movie. In fact, the mustache is part of his character in the Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s "Lobby Hero."

However, that isn't stopping the internet from having a little fun with it. For starters, Evans has a new nickname...Captain 'Murica. Hahahahaha!

USA USA USA A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Others equate his stache to the likes of "pornstache" on Orange is the New Black.

Chris Evans got a whole new mustache and I’m not here for it. He looks like Mendez from OITNB... smh... pic.twitter.com/zPiwVXyfcI — papí.™ ---- (@Your_Boy_Salty) March 23, 2018

He's even being compared to Ron Swanson from Parks & Rec.

chris evans with that mustache looks like ron swanson from parks and recreation pic.twitter.com/Q9kNn8ftax — ً (@forceawakenss) March 28, 2018

Now, for those of you who still aren't sure about this new look, we can assure you it somehow works for his "Lobby Hero" character.

If y’all are hating Chris Evans new mustache just think it suits his Character for #LobbyHero cause in the interview it describes his character as a “Narcissistic creep” so it suits his role and he looks great in that Mustache pic.twitter.com/xUNnCOlXhS — Cody Dato (@CodyDato) March 23, 2018

Here's to hoping Marvel didn't have to use CGI to hide it in Infinity War, you know like that other superhero movie.