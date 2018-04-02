Chris Pratt Bought A Texas Longhorn For His Farm

Chris Pratt has been busy! Besides filming the sequel to Jurassic World and Avengers: Infinity War, the actor has also been farming. What exactly? We aren't sure. But he did bring a little bit of Texas to his farm on San Juan Island.

Meet Baby Girl, Pratt's new Texas Longhorn. He called her a case of "love at first sight."

Yep, she's pretty cute! Nice to see that he has a new lady in his life.