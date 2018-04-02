chris_pratt

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chris Pratt Bought A Texas Longhorn For His Farm

April 2, 2018
Chris Pratt has been busy! Besides filming the sequel to Jurassic World and Avengers: Infinity War, the actor has also been farming. What exactly? We aren't sure. But he did bring a little bit of Texas to his farm on San Juan Island.

Meet Baby Girl, Pratt's new Texas Longhorn. He called her a case of "love at first sight."

Love at first sight. This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl

Yep, she's pretty cute! Nice to see that he has a new lady in his life.

