The Guardians Of The Galaxy Wrote An Open Letter On Behalf Of Director James Gunn, Ask Disney For Reinstatement

After taking ten days to think about, process, and investigate the accusations against Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn, the entire cast has finally taken a stance. While don't agree with or defend the ten year old tweets from Gunn that resurfaced a little over a week ago, they do believe he's not that person from ten years ago.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, and Michael Rooker all teamed up to write an open letter about James Gunn. Not only do they address the tweets, but they would all like to see Gunn reinstated as director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Each one of the Guardians shared this on their social media platforms (minus Bradley Cooper - he doesn't do social media).

Obviously, we don't know James Gunn personally. However, it does speak volumes that the entire Guardians cast was willing to go out on a limb to support him.