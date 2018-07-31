Chrissy Teigen Shares Pics Of Her "Mom Bod" To Help Others Feel Better About Their Bodies

Just two months ago, Chrissy Teigen was giving birth to a baby boy. While she might not think her body is back to normal, she's at least comfortable enough to post it on social media.

Now before you jump to conclusions, she isn't posting her self proclaimed "mom bod" for compliments. She simply wants to help others feel better about themselves.

She went on to explain that sometimes seeing all the killer bodies on Instagram may make you forget that there are "regular ol' bodies" too.

Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

also I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

By the way, she looks amazing!