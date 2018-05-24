The Class Of 2018 Strikes Again, Putting A Lime Bike In Every Single Parking Spot On Campus

Another high school senior prank gone right! And more proof that you can punk your teachers without getting destructive.

The Class of 2018 at East High School EMITT Academy in Rockford, Illinois pulled off a pretty epic senior prank. A prank so good that it even had their principal tweeting about it.

Now, DFW is no stranger to the bike sharing nightmare. We see bikes posted up all over North Texas. We've seen them in White Rock Lake...we've seen them hanging in trees...we've even seen them cut up and in the dumpster. At this point, nothing surprises when it comes to those dang green and yellow bikes around town.

You can probably guess where this is going. Yep, these genius seniors put a Lime Bike in every single available parking spot on campus.

Bravo Class of 2018! We bow to your greatness!