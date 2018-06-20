This Cloud Looks Like Donald Trump

June 20, 2018
donald_trump

(Photo by Chris Kleponis)

Have you ever spent time cloud watching? It's highly likely you'll find one that looks like a dog or a gator or even a person.

However, odds are you won't find one this specific...as in the President of the United States! That's right, this cloud looks like Donald Trump!

That is dead on Donald Trump. You don't even need someone to tell you it's Donald Trump because it's clearly Donald Trump.

