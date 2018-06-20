Have you ever spent time cloud watching? It's highly likely you'll find one that looks like a dog or a gator or even a person.

However, odds are you won't find one this specific...as in the President of the United States! That's right, this cloud looks like Donald Trump!

Tell me why this cloud looks like @realDonaldTrump ---- ♂️ pic.twitter.com/6mdRbc6JCN — Jesse (@Jessewelle) June 17, 2018

That is dead on Donald Trump. You don't even need someone to tell you it's Donald Trump because it's clearly Donald Trump.