Cook Children's Shares Amazing Video Of 1-Year-Old Ayla Hearing For The First Time With A Cochlear Implant

Get ready to cry a lot of happy tears.

Ayla, a 1-year-old from Amarillo, just got a cochlear implant and is about to hear for the very first time.

It's the viral video posted this week by Cook Children's Medical Center, showing the little girl reacting to sound for the first time in her life - and her mom and dad's reaction. If you need something to melt your heart, this will do the trick.