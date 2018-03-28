corey_feldman

Corey Feldman Is Recovering From A Stab Wound After Being Attacked In His Car

Scary moment last night for former child star Corey Feldman. According to his Twitter account, he was attacked in his car while his security guard was distracted. While sitting inside the vehicle, three men approached, one of which opened his car door and began stabbing him with something.

Feldman is currently in the hospital, but he is ok. He believes this attack comes from someone on his social media pages, citing that he's had a lot of threats. As of right now LAPD is investigating the case, treating it as an attempted homicide.

That's crazy! Get well soon Corey.

