Corey Feldman Is Recovering From A Stab Wound After Being Attacked In His Car

Scary moment last night for former child star Corey Feldman. According to his Twitter account, he was attacked in his car while his security guard was distracted. While sitting inside the vehicle, three men approached, one of which opened his car door and began stabbing him with something.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! -------- THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman is currently in the hospital, but he is ok. He believes this attack comes from someone on his social media pages, citing that he's had a lot of threats. As of right now LAPD is investigating the case, treating it as an attempted homicide.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

That's crazy! Get well soon Corey.