Cranberries Delores O'Riordan Drowned In A Bathtub After Drinking

We now have new details in the death of Cranberries lead singer Delores O'Riordan.

After what was originally thought to be a suicide, it looks like O'Riordan's death was an accidental drowning. There was no suicide note. There was no sign of self harm. There was alcohol present, five mini bottles of alcohol and a bottle of champagne were found in the room. According to the toxicology report, her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit. There were also "therapeutic" amount of prescription drugs found at the scene. And during the inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court, a police officer told the court that O'Riordan was found wearing her pajamas submerged in the bathtub.

While pajamas in the tub are certainly questionable, coroner Shirley Radcliffe says...

"There's no evidence that this was anything other than an accident."